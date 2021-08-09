X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.39 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $42,521.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005696 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

