Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.68% from the company’s previous close.

YMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,256. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $244,152.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,409,750.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

