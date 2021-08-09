YFValue Price Reaches $1.63 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YFValue

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

