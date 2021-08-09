Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00140061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.28 or 0.99321474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00768435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.