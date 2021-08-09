Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0464

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.58 million and $1.77 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.00810909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00103936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

