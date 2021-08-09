Zacks: Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 16.43%.

CIO has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.20. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,665. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

