Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Masco posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.57. 38,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

