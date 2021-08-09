Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $6.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 498.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $11.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of EGLE stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $40.50. 5,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $508.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

