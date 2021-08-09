Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.80%.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after buying an additional 681,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 55,556 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 124,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,319. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $801.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

