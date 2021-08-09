Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CFO Nathan Andrew Winters Sells 673 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.98. The company had a trading volume of 128,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $570.83. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.