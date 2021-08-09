Zel Price Tops $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00281660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00129760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00147058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001900 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

