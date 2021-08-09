Zen Protocol Market Cap Reaches $779,140.44 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $779,140.44 and $10,315.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.36 or 0.00442327 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00122209 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.