Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last Week

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $48,784.92 and $11.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.33 or 0.00819759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00039575 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

