Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $107.18 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00330375 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00963604 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,879,190,159 coins and its circulating supply is 11,587,723,006 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

