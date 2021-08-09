Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Trading Down 0.1%

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.13. 5,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 139,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evanson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTAQU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

