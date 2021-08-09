ZPER (ZPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $677,883.94 and $24.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

