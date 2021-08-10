$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 375,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,403. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,966. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 8,718.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 393,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,240,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

