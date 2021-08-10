-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

HYZN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 1,240,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,899. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.