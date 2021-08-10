$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NYSE NOK opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

