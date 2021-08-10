-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $8,049,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,251 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 10,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.97. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.