-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

FBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 639,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

