$0.16 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBT. lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

WBT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 37,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,616. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.36 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

