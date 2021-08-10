-$0.17 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 569,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 604,340 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

