$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311,492 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.