$0.33 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Constellium reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. 947,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,470,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 134.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

