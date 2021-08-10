$0.90 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.79. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

FBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 212,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $6,663,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 525.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 178,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 147,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,368,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

