$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $995.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $883.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

