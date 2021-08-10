$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

AR stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 4.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 669,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 589,520 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $30,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

