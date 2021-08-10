11,628 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $184.40 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

