118,000 Shares in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Seaport Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 179,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

