1,255,197 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,255,197 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,070,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.08% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

