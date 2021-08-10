138,946 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $375,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,803 shares of company stock worth $1,130,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU traded up $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

