$144.92 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $144.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.06 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $543.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $588.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $665.82 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $741.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

MESA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of MESA opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 841.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 371,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

