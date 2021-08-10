$146.63 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post sales of $146.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.90 million and the highest is $150.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $112.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $572.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

