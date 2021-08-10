154,486 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

