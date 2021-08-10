$158.38 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce sales of $158.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $696.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.94 million to $698.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $890.65 million, with estimates ranging from $875.74 million to $905.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.43.

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $222,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,061 shares of company stock worth $9,790,299 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $5,117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

