$16.76 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $16.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.71 million to $16.80 million. Asure Software posted sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.