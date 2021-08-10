$170.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $170.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $122.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $649.60 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $695.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 111,160 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $698.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

