$170.55 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $170.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.66 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $158.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $686.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,724,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,741 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

