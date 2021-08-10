1847 Goedeker (GOED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.
1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter.
NYSE:GOED opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. 1847 Goedeker has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.
Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About 1847 Goedeker
1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.
