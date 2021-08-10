$2.23 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post $2.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $12.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $633.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

