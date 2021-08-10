21,918 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after buying an additional 429,995 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 99.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

BRKS stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

