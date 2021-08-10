$223.07 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $223.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.30 million and the highest is $227.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $202.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $848.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,346.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,373 shares of company stock worth $5,059,377. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

