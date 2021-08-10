$271.67 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $271.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.51 million and the lowest is $235.40 million. Zumiez posted sales of $250.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

