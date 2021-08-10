$286.72 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce $286.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.57 million. GDS reported sales of $189.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of GDS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after acquiring an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at $181,954,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

