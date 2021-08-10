$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%.

SAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAH opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

