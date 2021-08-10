$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $34.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 177,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

