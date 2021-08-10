$315.37 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce sales of $315.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the highest is $319.50 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $246.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

