329,045 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Purchased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 329,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,338,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February makes up 7.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 4.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 165.6% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 68.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,378. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $28.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40.

