$332.14 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce sales of $332.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.52 million to $336.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $310.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 12.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

